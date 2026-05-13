Alix Earle shuts down Alex Cooper feud question during live TV appearance

Alix Earle has somewhat addressed her public feud with fellow influencer and podcast host Alex Cooper.

The speculation began when fans noticed that Hot Mess (originally part of Unwell’s podcast lineup) quietly disappeared from the platform last year. From there, rumours of behind-the-scenes tension started to snowball online.

On 13 April, Cooper directly addressed Earle in a TikTok video posted to her account, calling out her supposed "passive-aggressive reposts and the likes and the commenting on things".

"You’re going to need to get specific and just say what you’ve got to say about me. There’s no NDA. No one is stopping you," Cooper shared in the video. "Stop hiding behind other people and just say it yourself."

Earle later responded with: "Okay on it!!"

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Fast forward to Tuesday's (12 May) episode of Today, Earle shut down a question about the supposed drama.

The 25-year-old appeared on the show to discuss her gig as a model for Sports Illustrated’s 2026 Swimsuit Issue before host Craig Melvin asked her to share details on what has happened between herself and "another internet personality and podcaster".

Earle responded: "Well, I’m trying to keep things pretty positive today, you know, we don’t have that much time here honestly, so it’s like, why ruin such a good day with something not so great?"

When Melvin asked whether the feud was "exaggerated" or had "legitimate contentiousness", Earle smirked: "No, it’s exaggerated. I love everyone."

Although the Today host admitted he wasn’t entirely convinced, he quickly changed the subject.

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