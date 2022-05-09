Coming off hosting the Oscars, comedian Amy Schumer has been revealing the jokes she was not allowed to tell during the ceremony - and her most recent revelation is raunchy.

This past weekend, Schumer, 40, participated in the Netflix is a Joke festival, hosted in Los Angeles. As part of her standup set, Schumer revealed a joke the Oscars passed on.

"I don't know why they said no," Schumer began. "So my husband was going down on me."

The audience immediately erupted into laughter at Schumer's sexual joke.

"Or as he calls it, Squid Game," Schumer continued. "So, he's in my Nightmare Alley, my House of Gucci, and I say 'C'mon C'mon', you know? He goes 'tick tick boom' he Belfasts. I say 'get off my Dune' and that's how our son was born."

Amy Schumer's Oscars Bit That Was Too Wild for the Awards Show | Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival www.youtube.com

The joke obviously incorporates the names of the biggest movies and shows of the year in one big innuendo.

Schumer followed-up the joke by sarcastically stating, "can you believe they said no to that!"

This is the second time Schumer has revealed rejected Oscar jokes. In April, the comedian told The Hollywood Reporter she had a joke about Alec Baldwin and the shooting on the set of Rust.

The 40-year-old comedian is known for her raunchy jokes that push the envelope.

During this year's Oscars ceremony, Schumer's jokes about Hollywood elite left people laughing behind shocked faces. Particularly one the comedian made about Leonardo DiCaprio and his young girlfriends.

Most recently, Schumer made an appearance at the Met Gala where she joked about the gala's theme calling it a "vibrator" and was called a 'menace' for her outfit.

