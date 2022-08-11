Jennette McCurdy exposes toxic relationship with Nickelodeon as a child actress

Child actress Jennette McCurdy has written about her experiences with Nickelodeon in her new memoir, including $300k in "hush money" to remain silent about her alleged abuse.

The now-30-year-old starred in several shows including iCarly and Sam & Cat.

"This is a network with shows made for children,” McCurdy writes. “Shouldn’t they have some sort of moral compass?"

In the book, she also details anorexia-inducing body shaming and manipulation through her mother’s devotion to being a Mormon.

Her memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, is out now.

