What does Austin Butler's real voice sound like?

Elvis actor Austin Butler has caused a lot of confusion over his voice, which sounds a lot like the voice of the King of Rock 'n' Roll who he plays in the movie about the legendary singer.

The 31-year-old actor won Best Actor at the 2023 Baftas on Sunday where he paid tribute to the Presley family in his acceptance speech.

Speak to the crowd at London's Royal Festival Hall, Butler said: "I want to thank my family. You are my everything and last thing, I want to thank the Presley family. I can't thank you guys enough for the love, thanks for sharing with me who Elvis truly was.

"I hope I made you proud. This means the world to me. Thank you so much."

Despite the heartfelt speech, many felt that Butler's voice still sounded like Elvis's. One Twitter user wrote: "How does anyone take Austin Butler seriously anymore with that voice lol."

Another added: "No denying Austin Butler’s performance in Elvis is worthy of multiple accolades, but hun that doesn’t change the fact I visibly cringe when you continue to do the Elvis voice."

A third said: "Austin Butler has truly convinced himself he is Elvis at this point. The voice makes no sense to me."

However, some defended the star believing that his voice is beginning to return to normal. One person said: "Hi, I’m an Austin Butler accent truther, now that the southern drawl has gone can you all just accept that’s his real voice? Albeit slightly huskier from vocal damage? He’s literally had a naturally deep voice since at least The Carrie Diaries."

A second added: "Austin Butler’s Elvis voice on the brink right now like the last stages of an exorcism and he will be finally free when he wins the Oscar."

So, what does Butler's voice actually sound like? Well, it's not too dissimilar to what he sounds like now but he does appear to have adopted a slightly more southern husk to his voice from playing Elvis.

The below video from YouTube is a good example of how his voice has changed from 2019 until now.





Austin Butler's Voice BEFORE Vs AFTER acting in ELVIS Movie www.youtube.com





In January, Butler was asked about his voice change after he won Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama at the Golden Globes. He said: "I don’t think I sound like him still, but I guess I must because I hear it a lot. I often liken it to when somebody lives in another country for a long time. I had three years where [Elvis] was my only focus in life, so I’m sure there’s just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way.” He also made a joke about it when he hosted Saturday Night Live in 2022.

Butler, who is from Anaheim, California, is next due to appear on the big screen in Dune: Part Two.

