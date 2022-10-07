Never one to mince his words, Succession star Brian Cox has delivered his verdict on prime minister Liz Truss, and it is pretty damning.

The actor appeared on BBC Question Time, where he slammed the Tory leader for her record and said she was the wrong person to lead the country.

He said: "I cannot see how she can lead the country and I don't think she can lead the country because I don't think people trust her.

"And if you don't have trust you don't have anything and I think that's singularly absent and certainly what's been going on at the Tory party conference has been an absolute fiasco."

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

He continued: "We've witnessed it on a daily basis and she's the wrong person for the job.

"I also don't trust her. I don't trust her. There is something about her that I just simply do not trust. So, I aint a fan".

Since being posted on Twitter, the clip has gone viral and at the time of writing has garnered 138,000 views.

And his comments come after the Tory party conference in which Truss dealt with a series of kerfuffles including an embarrassing tax u-turn, a dull deputy PM, and a speech that was interrupted by members of the anti-growth coalition... or you could call them Greenpeace.

Meanwhile, Cox wasn't a fan of Truss's predecessor, Boris Johnson, either. In an appearance on ITV's Peston in February 2022, he said the then PM was a "compulsive liar" who "wouldn't know the truth if it fell on him". He has also delivered warnings about the climate crisis, saying we are in "deep s**t".

Cox always spits straight facts.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.