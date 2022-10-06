Greenpeace protestors break silence after being dragged out of Liz Truss speech

The two women behind the Greenpeace protest during Liz Truss' Tory party conference speech have broken their silence being kicked out.

Rebecca Newsom and Ami McCarthy stood up as the prime minister spoke, holding a banner which read: 'Who voted for this?'

"We really felt we needed to make an intervention because nobody actually voted for a lot of what Liz Truss and her government are trying to do," Newsom told GB News.

"Nobody voted to cut benefits, nobody voted to trash nature, nobody voted to scrap workers' rights."

