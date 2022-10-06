Britney Spears has confidently taken to Instagram with a string of risqué beach photos, ignoring haters urging her to "stop".

The pop icon, 40, has been embracing her newfound freedom since her 13-year conservatorship ended in November, taking to the platform on Wednesday, once again, with nudes.

Spears was sure to cover her modesty with emojis, with one snap showing the 'Toxic' singer knelt in the sand with her hands covering her chest. Another showed her lying down in the sand, soaking in the sun.

The post, which garnered almost a million likes, certainly polarised fans, with one bluntly saying: "I don't think this is appropriate".

Another Instagram user shared their concerns about the platform."Opening this app is so risky," they commented. At the same time, another catty remark read: "Not seeing as many 'You go Queen' comments as I used to here."

Others supported Spears' racy snaps, calling her "a celebration of the body."

A second fan hit back at haters, describing them as "angry, boring moms."

"This is probably one of the most authentic posts in social media right now, You do your thing," a third added. "If people can’t understand you are simply being you right now, they can kick rocks and move on."









The posts come after her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, told ITV's Daphne Barak that the pair's two sons have chosen not to see their mum for a few months because because she posts 'nude selfies' to Instagram.

He also alleged the teen boys didn't attend their mother's wedding in June because of the posts.

Spears' current husband, Sam Asghari, jumped to her defence.

"Even if there was truth to her kids being ashamed of their mother's choices and positive body image, they wouldn’t be the 1st teenagers embarrassed of their parents," he said.

"Most kids are embarrassed of their parents at one point. The mere presence of a parent can humiliate a teenager. It’s so common it has been a storyline used over and over on TV and in Films for decades."

Asghari added: "Eventually if not already they will realize their mother's choices are harmless and an expression of newly found freedom. There is nothing to be embarrassed about just lots of things to be proud of."





