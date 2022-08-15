Brooklyn Beckham highlighted his ability to switch between accents during a recent interview about his fondness for cooking.

A few days ago, the 23-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham spoke to People about what he loves to cook for his wife Nicola Peltz, 27.

However, fans were perplexed as Brooklyn switched from American to Cockney accents while talking.

"My favourite thing to cook a lot, she loves angel hair pasta with pink sauce," said the star who grew up between London, Madrid, and Los Angeles.

"But she also loves the spaghetti bolognese I make her; it takes like eight hours to make the sauce."

Brooklyn's fans also said that he looks similar to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk with his accent and style, with one writing: "Is it me or he starts to look like Elon Musk with a cutted eyebrow [?]"

"Elon Musk's son," another added.

His wife, Nicola, also took to the comments to send pleasantries to her husband.

"You're actually the cutest human I've ever met @brooklynpeltzbeckham, I love you, hubby."

Brooklyn's accent switch was also reminiscent of the time when Liam Payne'sunintentionally funny interview at the Oscars in March.

It went viral due to the Wolverhampton-born star's "Irish-American" way of speaking.

In April, Paynefinally addressed his "bizarre" accent when he was interviewed about the Will Smith Oscars slap.

The musician said that he had "a lot to drink" on the night of his now-well-known chat with Good Morning Britain, where he defended his friend, Smith, for slapping comedian Chris Rock.

He called himself a "social chameleon" and called his accent "ever-changing" depending on who he's in company with, all before he insisted that he's "good at accents."

The former One Direction artist also admitted that he had told the presenter not to ask him difficult questions because he had been drinking.

"I had asked Good Morning Britain, the presenter, I said, 'Please don't ask me too much because I've had a lot to drink and I'm under-ly educated about the Oscars.' I said, 'please don't ask me too much,'" he said during an Instagram Live at the time.

"Now, the very first question the man asked me was, 'What do you think about Will Smith?'" he said.

"Now, can you imagine, imagine being put on the spot in that moment and knowing, 'I can't say anything wrong because I'm gonna upset someone,' and I just did the best I could."

Payne further went on to say he has listened back to his interview and "stands by" his comments - which described as "rambling."

"I'm just sorry it came out in so many accents! I'm not even sure if it's an accent I can do," he added.

