Liam Payne addresses 'ever-changing' accent and admits he 'had a lot to drink'

Liam Payne has finally addressed his viral Oscars interview which left fans confused by his broad mixture of accents.

Taking to Instagram live to clarify, the singer joked that he's "good at accents" and "prides" himself on them.

"I had asked the presenter...I said 'please don't ask me too much because I've had a lot to drink," he admitted. "Imagine being put on the spot in that moment and knowing I can't say anything wrong because I'm going to upset someone."

"I'm sorry that it came out in so many accents."

