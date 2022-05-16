Cara Delevingne attended the annual Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (May 15) and became unexpectedly became one of the night's viral memes, all thanks to her love for Megan Thee Stallion.
The American rapper who attended the awards ceremony in Las Vegas performed her hit songs Plan B and Sweetest Pie and was visibly shocked when she won the Top Rap Female Artist category for a second consecutive year, where she was up against Cardi B and Latto.
But viewers couldn't help but notice that Cara was not far from Megan's side throughout the night as the model and actor was on the red carpet with her and also sat next to her in the audience too.
On the red carpet, videos shared on social media show how Cara assisted Megan by throwing the train of her dress up in the air as the rapper was being photographed.
Why is Cara EVERYWHERE and how is she Megan\u2019s assistant now pic.twitter.com/ggIi3E2XYI— '\u0645\u0627\u0631\u0640\u064a\u0632 (@'\u0645\u0627\u0631\u0640\u064a\u0632) 1652660076
Cara inadvertently became a viral meme with footage showing the 29-year-old as she poked her head around the corner and watched Megan pose for the cameras in the background.
Of course, this photo among others from the event were soon shared on Twitter, where people joked about Cara being "obsessed" with the Savage rapper.
your chances of being watched by cara delevingne are slim but never zeropic.twitter.com/rZzs7JQXr6— \u064edance fever grammy campaign (@\u064edance fever grammy campaign) 1652663917
Cara Delevingne coming through the mirror when Megan Thee Stallion tries to hide from her in the bathroom:pic.twitter.com/8Tv2js2odm— Steven Turner (@Steven Turner) 1652670416
she\u2019s obsessedhttps://twitter.com/ungodlywests/status/1526009190099001344\u00a0\u2026— bria\ud83c\udfc4\ud83c\udffe\u200d\u2640\ufe0f (@bria\ud83c\udfc4\ud83c\udffe\u200d\u2640\ufe0f) 1652674917
cara delevingne outside megan the stallion's housepic.twitter.com/TFYiDgHpWa— springflop (@springflop) 1652671000
megan thee stallion and cara delevingnepic.twitter.com/zhwarh07RA— ceo of kory (@ceo of kory) 1652662977
Megan Thee Stallion trying to hide from Cara Delevingne:pic.twitter.com/Y5cHRTyd6i— \ud83e\udd8b (@\ud83e\udd8b) 1652677662
why in every piece of media i see of megan at this awards i see cara delevingne 5 inches away from herpic.twitter.com/moijNxlx6W— HEEDlE (@HEEDlE) 1652662523
nobody:\nmegan thee stallion: *looks under her bed*\ncara delevingne:pic.twitter.com/L5a75DmNP0— \u264f\ufe0e (@\u264f\ufe0e) 1652685579
megan trying to hide from cara delevingnepic.twitter.com/viNtDHxEeN— bella \ud83d\udc97 is a mike (@bella \ud83d\udc97 is a mike) 1652694620
The amount of memes that r about to come out of this omghttps://twitter.com/dojanews/status/1526000147385274370\u00a0\u2026— that bitch (@that bitch) 1652671318
i want someone to be as attached to me as how cara delevingne is to megan thee stallion— britney (@britney) 1652679993
cara delevingne bothering megan thee stallion is so funny to me pic.twitter.com/hAabChzuy7— lia \ud83d\ude80 (@lia \ud83d\ude80) 1652683207
Cara Delevingne following Megan Thee Stallion yesterday (leaked footage)pic.twitter.com/UGlVsDgS1X— mason (@mason) 1652703708
It's not the first time Megan and Cara have been seen hanging out, as a video circulated on social media earlier this month of the pair dancing together at a Met Gala afterparty.
Cara Delevingne dancing with Megan Thee Stallion at Cardi B\u2019s #MetGala after-party.pic.twitter.com/OY7fwcLzTa— Pop Crave (@Pop Crave) 1651631634
Elsewhere, the biggest winner of the night at the Billboard Music Awards was Olivia Rodrigo who scooped seven awards, Drake who took home five wins, while Kanye West - who legally changed his name to Ye last year - won all of the gospel categories. Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, and Bad Bunny also won multiple awards last night too.
See the full list of winners from the Billboard Music Awards here.
