Cara Delevingne attended the annual Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (May 15) and became unexpectedly became one of the night's viral memes, all thanks to her love for Megan Thee Stallion.

The American rapper who attended the awards ceremony in Las Vegas performed her hit songs Plan B and Sweetest Pie and was visibly shocked when she won the Top Rap Female Artist category for a second consecutive year, where she was up against Cardi B and Latto.

But viewers couldn't help but notice that Cara was not far from Megan's side throughout the night as the model and actor was on the red carpet with her and also sat next to her in the audience too.

On the red carpet, videos shared on social media show how Cara assisted Megan by throwing the train of her dress up in the air as the rapper was being photographed.

Cara inadvertently became a viral meme with footage showing the 29-year-old as she poked her head around the corner and watched Megan pose for the cameras in the background.

Of course, this photo among others from the event were soon shared on Twitter, where people joked about Cara being "obsessed" with the Savage rapper.





















































It's not the first time Megan and Cara have been seen hanging out, as a video circulated on social media earlier this month of the pair dancing together at a Met Gala afterparty.

Elsewhere, the biggest winner of the night at the Billboard Music Awards was Olivia Rodrigo who scooped seven awards, Drake who took home five wins, while Kanye West - who legally changed his name to Ye last year - won all of the gospel categories. Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, and Bad Bunny also won multiple awards last night too.

See the full list of winners from the Billboard Music Awards here.



