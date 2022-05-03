Cara Delevingne turned up to the Met Gala topless

Cara Delevingne shocked the Met Gala red carpet last night when she turned up completely topless, painted in gold.

In fact, gold nipple covers and gold chains were the only accessories on her top half, which was unveiled from underneath a red Dior suit jacket.

"I did a reveal of my boobs, but not the nipple since I still have to hide those apparently," she told Variety.

The model loves to give the unexpected - at 2021's event she turned up in another Dior look with 'peg the patriarchy' written across it.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

