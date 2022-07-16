Charlie Sheen, 56, still hasn't come to terms with his daughter's decision to join OnlyFans – but Sami's "totally fine" with that.

The actor immediately voiced his concerns when daughter Sami, 18, joined the app in June, hinting that it was her mother, Denise Richards, 51, behind the career move.

Charlie told Page Six: “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof,"

"I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."

However, when his ex-wife Richards hit back and highlighted that the content was no different to what their daughter posts on other social media sites, Charlie changed his tune ever so slightly. He told US Weekly, "Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed."

"Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly," he added.



A few months into her OnlyFans career, Sami was asked by TMZ whether the Two and Half a Men star had finally opened up to the idea. "No, he hasn’t, not too much," she told reporters on Thursday (14 July.)



She added: "I don’t really mind, it’s totally fine."

A week after the influencer had joined the adult subscription platform, her mother also joined at $25 (£20) per month.



"Ready…here we go #onlyfans Link in bio," she candidly told her 1.4 million Instagram followers.

She admitted to still "trying to figure this site out" and thanked people for "all the love and support."

"I will get back to each of you," she wrote on her OnlyFans page. "I will also be taking photos to share on the wall for free with some PPVs over the next couple of days. It is ONLY ME on here, so , I'd love some suggestions! PS; I'd like to also know what time is best to come on and not miss you... also, going to try and do some live streams when I get it all figured out!"

