Olivia Wilde’s upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling took center stage at the Venice Film Festival on Monday - bringing to a head two tumultuous years of drama and gossip.

At a press conference for the upcoming thriller, she was asked about the film’s star, Florence Pugh, who was absent. Specifically: have they fallen out?

A frustrated Wilde said: “As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don't feel the need to contribute. I think it's sufficiently well-nourished."

A journalist also asked a question about actor Shia LaBeouf, who was originally cast to star alongside Pugh in a role that ended up going to singer and actor Harry Styles.

The debate’s moderator pointedly said: "I think that question has been answered.”

If you tuned in and found yourself wondering what the stressy undertones were all about, let's briefly try to recap.

April 2020: Pugh, LaBeouf, and Chris Pine are to star in a new psychological thriller, Deadline announces.

September 2020: It’s announced that Styles will replace LaBeouf due to scheduling conflicts.

October 2020: Filming begins.

November 2020: Wilde splits with fianceé Jason Sudeikis.

December 2020: Two of LaBeouf's former girlfriends, FKA Twigs and Karolyn Pho, filed an abuse lawsuit against the actor. A Variety report claims LaBeouf actually left the production after clashing with Wilde and the crew.

January 2021: Wilde and Styles are pictured together at a wedding, as a couple, according to TMZ.

April 2022:A process server for Jason Sudeikis hands custody papers to Wilde on stage as she talks about the movie at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

June 2022: Pugh is under fire for liking social media posts that appear to support Johnny Depp.

August 2022: Fans notice that Pugh is missing from the press tour for the movie. Pugh doesn't appear to interact with any of Wilde's complimentary posts, and only promoted the movie once on social media.

Meanwhile fans are already mocking Harry Style's accent in the trailer for the movie.





August 2022:Pugh says she and her boyfriend Zach Braff have split. She also criticized some of the buzz surrounding the movie, saying: “When it’s reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it’s not why we do it.”

Wilde dismisses rumours of a feud, while LaBeouf says he actually quit the film due to “lack of rehearsal time”.

September 2022: Pugh finally arrives in Venice for the premiere. But some Twitter users couldn't help but mock the situation, and draw some (pretty long-shot) conclusions from her choice of attire:

Up to speed? Good.

