Ahead of the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, many were confident that the boxing legend would defeat the YouTuber-turned-boxer - including the likes of Drake and Conor McGregor.

However, Paul was able to defeat Tyson which meant both the rapper and UFC fighter lost a lot of money.

Drake has reportedly lost $355,000 (£281,440) on his bet which had posted to Instagram where he wrote: "I’m late but I’m here money on the liiiiiiiiine for today and tmrw @stake I need some dubs."

As an ambassador of the crypto-only casino, Stake, Drake may not be using his own money to place these eye-watering bets.

But how much would Drake have won if Tyson clinched the victory?



Well, at 2.85 at the time of Drake's bet the odds for Tyson winning were 2.85 therefore he could have taken home a whopping $1,011,750 (£802,116), that's a profit of $656,750 (£520,672).

However, it wasn't to be as Paul claimed the unanimous decision win over Tyson after eight two-minute rounds with the final scores of 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73 in the 27-year-old's favour.

Meanwhile, McGregor lost his $1 million double bet which he had taken to X, formerly Twitter, beforehand to share (which has since been deleted).

"My two fight bets this weekend! Tyson KO, Jones Stoppage. $1million double on," the Irishman posted.

Earlier this year, Crypto-based online platform Duelbits agreed a deal with McGregor, according to Gambling Insider which was also mentioned in his post.

The since-deleted tweet McGregor had posted ahead of the Paul v

As a result, this loss means that McGregor is nearly £800,000 out of pocket, and the outcome of the upcoming UFC 309 clash between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic on Saturday doesn't matter.

For Drake, this wouldn't be the first time he has lost on big bets as he previously put $1million (£790,000) on Argentina to defeat France within 90 minutes at the 2022 World Cup final, but ultimately Argentina won during extra time.

When Paul was fighting Tommy Fury, the rapper bet $1.2million (£950,000) would be victorious, another loss came when he put down $565,000 (£448,000) to back Tyson Fury in his clash with Oleksandr Usyk - but ended up losing that bet too since Usyk won via split decision.

But one of Drake's bets has been successful, as he won $425,000 (£336,780) when Alex Poatan defeated UFC rival Jamahal Hill back in April.

While McGregor reportedly won $1,625,000 back in July after he bet $500,000 on Nate Diaz to defeat Jorge Masvidal in the boxing match which he did, clinching the win via majority decision.

