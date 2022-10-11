Ed Sheeran seems to be a fan of “wild” gift-giving.



Sam Smith, a longtime friend of the “Shape of You” singer, revealed the gift he was given by Sheeran when he stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Showon Tuesday (11 October) to promote a forthcoming album.

“I thought it was a joke. It’s a six-foot-two marble penis. It’s two tons. I’m going to have to get it craned into my house,” the four-time Grammy winner told Clarkson.

When asked what they planned to do with Sheeran’s phallic furniture display, Smith said they’d like to make it a fountain.

And with Clarkson, they also chose a name for the statue: the Duke of Hastings.

It's a flirty reference to actor Regé-Jean Page’s character on Netflix’s Bridgerton.

Seemingly, marble penises are one of Sheeran’s top presents to gift his friends.

“Elton [John] got the first,” Smith said.

Smith is enjoying the success of “Unholy,” their new single with Kim Petras, which was released last month.

The song laments the start of Smith’s self-proclaimed “villain era ” and is currently ranked No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

“Unholy” is also the first glimpse of Smith’s forthcoming album, their first since the Love Goes album in 2020.

The album’s title and release date have not been announced yet. However, in a separate interview on Annie Mac’s Changes podcast last week, they said the newest music is representative of “a transitional three years in my life.”

The UK singer-songwriter, who is nonbinary, also acknowledged that their fan base began to shift after living in their truth in 2019.

“In terms of music, I definitely feel like there are some people that have turned away, I think, purely down to homophobia and transphobia,” they said.

Smith also noted that their albums have “always been queer” and that it’s “fascinating” how some people’s politics seeps “into their love of music.”

