Eddie Murphy makes edgy Will Smith slap joke at Golden Globes

Eddie Murphy had some words of wisdom for today's youth seeking success in the entertainment world - and it included advice Chris Rock learned too late.

The 61-year-old actor was given the lifetime achievement award by the Golden Globes on Tuesday (December 10) when he gave three pieces of advice in his acceptance speech.

"I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity... Just do these three things," Murphy said.

“One, pay your taxes. Two, mind your business...," he listed.

But it was his final piece of advice that proved to be a zinger.

"Three, keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!" joking referring to what Will Smith said before he infamously slapped host Chris Rock at the Academy Awards last year.

Smith shocked the audience and viewers when he took the stage after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Following the slap, Smith was widely criticised and later apologised for the incident as well as resigning as a member of the Academy.

The King Richard actor was also issued a 10-year event ban from the Academy that said the slap "overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behaviour we saw Mr Smith exhibit on stage".

Meanwhile, some of the other most memorable moments from this year's Golden Globes included Jennifer Coolidge's acceptance speech, host Jerrod Carmichael's jokes, and Austin Butler's voice.

