Anyone selling an Oscar statue must offer it to the Academy for $1

The run-up to the Oscars always has fans thinking about what it would be like to own one of the famous statuettes - but it's not as easy to get hold of one as you'd think.

The cost of making a statue is approximately $400, and the most expensive one to ever be sold was Joseph C Wright’s 1942 Oscar for Best Art Direction at $79,200 (£60,000).



However, recent regulation means anyone wanting to sell their award now has to offer it back to the Academy first for a measly $1.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

