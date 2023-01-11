Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael makes cruel Scientology joke at Tom Cruise

Jerrod Carmichael shocked Golden Globes attendees with an unexpected joke about Tom Cruise's Scientology beliefs, and the missing wife of Church of Scientology leader, David Miscavige.

“Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned", Carmichael said.

"I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige.”

There was scattered laughter in the room, before Carmichael awkwardly went on to introduce two actors from Top Gun: Maverick, who were very close with Cruise.

