Five films set to win big at awards season that you can already stream from home

2022 has seen a lot of box office-smashing, screen-leading films, and little do most people know, you can already watch them from home.

Top Gun:Maverick, Glass Onion, and Elvis are already available to stream across Paramount+, Netflix, and HBO Max respectively.

Elvis, starring Austin Butler, received three nominations at the Golden Globes and a whopping seven nominations at the 28th Critics' Choice Awards alone.

Awards season is about to get very interesting.

