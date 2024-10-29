Robert Downey Jr. gives damning verdict on Elon Musk 'cosplaying Tony Stark'

Actor Robert Downey Jr. has opened up on his thoughts about billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk “cosplaying Tony Stark” in real life.

Downey is famous for playing the fictional billionaire industrialist Tony Stark, aka the superhero Iron Man, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In Iron Man 2, Stark and Musk even briefly shared a scene together while meeting at the Monaco Grand Prix, with screenwriter Mark Fergus saying the moment was fitting as Stark’s on-screen character was partly inspired by Musk.

But now, Downey himself has opened up about his thoughts on SpaceX co-founder Musk, speaking as a guest on the On with Kara Swisher podcast .

The actor was asked what his thoughts were on Musk “cosplaying Tony Stark” and he answered with brutal honesty, citing Musk’s behaviour.

Downey responded: “I’ve only met him a few times. I think that, as an almost 60-year-old recovering white American male, I just wish that he would control his behaviour a little more, but that’s not on me.

“I know that this idea of ‘It’s all okay ’cause we’ve gotta get to Mars’ doesn’t really hold water with me. But again, you know, you have to look at all that he’s done that demonstrates why he’s valuable.”

Musk has grabbed headlines in recent months in the run-up to the 5 November presidential election.

Following an assassination attempt on Republican candidate Donald Trump, Musk posted on his social media site X/Twitter questioning why no one had tried to kill Democratic politicians Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden , before deleting the post.

The tech CEO also sparked significant backlash after making a creepy joke about Taylor Swift after the singer officially endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

