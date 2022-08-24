Elton John surprised diners at La Guérite restaurant in Cannes, when he gave an impromptu performance of his new collaboration with Britney Spears.

'Hold Me Closer' is set to be released on Friday, and is a remastered version of Elton's 1971 hit.

The duet was "Elton's idea and Britney is a huge fan", said US tabloid the NY Post.

The track will be Britney's first musical release since her 2016 album, Glory.

