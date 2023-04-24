Emily Ratajkowski lashes out at the 'sexist' treatment of female influencers

Emily Ratajkowski has made it clear how unhappy she is with the “sexist” treatment of female influencers in modern society.

The model and former actress spoke about the subject during a discussion about her feud with comedian Celeste Barber.

Back in 2021, Barber recreated a photoshoot of Ratajkowski’s in a bikini as part of an online spoof. She posted the clip at the time with the caption: "We are sick of you objectifying our bodies! Also, here's my ass."

She came in for criticism from some people at the time who accused her of internalised misogyny.

Speaking to Elle recently about the animosity between the pair at the time, Ratajkowski said that she didn’t have a problem with the comedian now. She did however make it clear that she’s against the shaming of female influencers who show their bodies in photoshoots.

"We really love to pick on female influencers, like they are considered the trash, lamest, most cringe, most embarrassing people on the planet," Ratajkowski said.

"I fundamentally find that to be sexist. Yeah, no s*** women want to be influencers, it's one of the ways that women have learned to be successful and make money. They're hustling."

Ratajkowski previously addressed the incident on her podcast High Low, saying: "This whole drama with Celeste has been blown out of proportion… In general, I find her to be really funny. But, [the] message I was trying to send to her was 'I just don't want you to do this anymore to me.'

"I want to be able to do my thing, whether that be writing about my terrifying experiences in an industry that doesn't protect women and young girls and femme presenting people while also having a bathing suit line."

