With all the online dating rumours surrounding Fernando Alonso and Taylor Swift, Sky Sports F1 commentators David Croft and Karun Chandhok had some fun dropping lyrics from the pop star's songs recently.

During the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the two pundits proved their Swiftie status as they managed to weave song titles into their live commentary of the race.

In qualifying, Croft noted that it was a "swift drive from Fernando Alonso" and then described how the 41-year-old Aston Martin driver's performance had been like "a getaway car," referring to the song from Swift's album reputation.

Alonso was "looking for a blank space," according to Croft, who just so happened to refer to Swift's 2014 hit 'Blank Space'.

Chandhok also made a similar remark, as he commented: "Fernando Alonso's found a bit of blank space there ahead of him… with Lewis Hamilton half a straight ahead."

Another lyric from reputation was quoted, this time from the track 'Don't Blame Me', as Chandhok said: "At least he can say 'don't blame me, it's a car issue."

The Swift lyrics kept on coming as Croft mentioned the song 'Style' from the1989 album, and 'Would've, Could've, Should've' from the 33-year-old singer's most recent album Midnights.

"Maybe that's Alonso's style and maybe at the end they'll say 'would've, could've, should've'," he said.

Other remarks include, the number 22 that is also a Swift song from album Red, which Croft said is "of course now our favourite song and number," along with a Mastermind mention too.

Swift recently announced her breakup from actor Joe Alwyn after dating for six years, while Alonso recently split from his partner Andrea Schlager.

But speculation about the pop star and two-time F1 World Champion began when celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi posted an anonymous email (though warned to read with caution) that Spanish newspapers had learnt of the pairing while stressing that it was still early days, as per Mail Online.

Alonso cheekily hinted that he'd read the rumours by posting to TikTok a video of himself looking at his phone before giving a wink to the camera as Swift's song 'Karma' played.

This further fuelled the rumours as F1 fans and Swifties took to social media to discuss the idea of Swift and Alonso dating - including making some edits of the pair.

When quizzed by a Sky Sports reporter about the rumours at the Baku race, Alonso replied: "I’m just focused on Baku and racing."

He also told Marca: "I usually keep my personal and professional life apart. I prefer not to comment on it."

However, it hasn't stopped the F1 driver from dropping another TikTok where Swift's music is featured, to the amusement and entertainment of fans.

@fernandoalonso Im lifting 22’s😉 #F1 #F1TikTok #Formula1 #f1edit

In the video, Alonso can be seen lifting weights to Swift's song '22' and added the caption "I'm lifting 22's," with a winky face emoji.

Perhaps we can expect more Swift song references from Croft and Chandhok at the Miami Grand Prix this weekend.

