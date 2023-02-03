Gillian Anderson wants to know your deepest sex secrets... yes, you read correctly.

The 54-year-old star from The X Filesand The Crown has asked women to pen letters all about their sexual fantasies as part of a new book inspired by Nancy Friday’s revolutionary 1973 female liberation book, My Secret Garden.

This book that helped Anderson prepare for her role in Sex Educationas sex therapist Dr. Jean Milburn - who would surely approve of this new "Dear Gillian" project.

"I’m launching a major exploration of women and sex – and I want to hear from YOU. Help us to create a revolutionary book for now and for future generations by writing me a letter at http://deargillian.com. @BloomsburyBooks," the actor tweeted.

A video from Anderson accompanied the tweet where she said: "As women, we know that sex is about more than just sex. And yet so many of us don’t talk about it.

"Our deepest, most intimate fears and fantasies remain locked away inside of us, until someone comes along with the key,

"I would love to know your fantasy: the secret desire you’d share with only the most trusted of confidants. Whatever your background, whomever you do or don’t sleep with, whether you’re 18 or 80: if you identify as a woman, I want to hear from you," she added.

So if you're wondering about how to take part, Anderson is asking for those who identify as women to write a letter that's around 1,000 words but no more than 2,500 words, in any language "describing your most intimate, private sexual fantasies."

"Simply open your letter with ‘Dear Gillian,’ and let your imagination run wild. I will, of course, also share my own," Anderson concluded.

The deadline for submitting letters is by midnight on February 28 and the book will be published by Bloomsbury Publishing.

