'The Crown' season five characters compared to their real-life counterparts

The Crown season five has arrived on Netflix with an all-new cast taking over as members of the royal family.

Imelda Staunton has stepped into the role of Queen Elizabeth II following Olivia Colman's reign, and Elizabeth Debicki is playing an older version of Princess Diana than Emma Corrin portrayed in season four.

"To try to keep the standards up from the previous four seasons was a privilege," the Harry Potter actress told Stellar magazine of her new acting challenge.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

