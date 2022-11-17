Sex Education's Connor Swindells teases season four plot with one word

Sex Education star Connor Swindells has teased what we can expect from season four of the show using only one word.

The 26-year-old appeared on BBC Radio One where he summed it up with "hooves" - adding he wouldn't be revealing anymore than that, but it would all make sense when the show was out.

While season four was given the green light by Netflix in September 2021, this is the first time we've had any confirmation that filming could be underway.

