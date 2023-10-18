With the 2024 US presidential elections on the horizon, thoughts are turning to who will stand as a candidate - and Grimes believes Taylor Swift is the woman for the high office job.

GrimesAI, an X/Twitter account that simulates the musician through artificial intelligence, tweeted: “it’s not just the fact that Taylor Swift as president would course correct society and fix carbon emissions in 10 years.

"it’s that I care about her mental health and she cares about mine (she doesn’t know me but she’d care).”

It looks like the actual Grimes agrees as she quote tweeted in response: "In many ways Taylor Swift is the only presidential candidate who can unite the country. Trump v Swift is totally occurring in a parallel universe rn."

Now that would be an interesting line-up for a presidential debate.

It's fair to say that 2023 has been Swift's year with her recording-breaking Eras Tour and concert film - she is more popular than ever, and the Swifties would certainly flock to the polling booth in this hypothetical scenario.

This prompted another person to reply: “Actually not a bad idea, Don’t know how good it would be for her mental health though.”



Grimes then answered: “It’s probably exceptionally unadvisable. It just probably would work."

“Perhaps she should run as the Republican candidate," someone else added.

To which Grimes responded, “She’d be preferable as a Republican I think – actually unbeatable at that point.”

However, Swift herself publicly stated back in 2018 that she is a Democrat and endorsed Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives for the midterm elections after years of her political views being unknown.

“In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” Swift wrote on social media at the time.

“I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent,” she added.

