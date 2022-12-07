Video

Trevor Noah roasts Donald Trump’s ‘genius’ running of Trump Organization

Trevor Noah expertly roasted Donald Trump following the news that his organisation had been found guilty of tax fraud - and he definitely won't get the blame.

The comedian mocked that Trump would be "going to prison" but not as an inmate, but instead to visit "the lower-ranking" people he'll put the crime on.

"That's right folks I have zero control over the things I run", he said, pretending to be the former president. "Which is why you should vote for me to run the country."

