You might have noticed Harry Styles has been in the news this week, after getting caught up in the drama surrounding the chaotic Don’t Worry Darling premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Styles has been the talk of the internet over the past few days after a video went viral of him sitting down next to Chris Pine, with some claiming that he ‘spat’ on his co-star.

The footage posted by Twitter user JZMaclin sees Styles taking his seat next to the actor, who then looks down at his lap and stops clapping.

Of course, the actors’ representatives denied the rumours there was spitting involved. Representatives for Pine called the rumours a “complete fabrication”, while sources close to Styles told The Independent that the alleged incident was “not true”.

Styles has clearly seen the funny side of it all despite the online hysteria, though.

The singer is back in New York for his Madison Square Garden and he joked about the incident to the crowd on Wednesday night.

A clip posted on Twitter sees Styles jokingly say: “This is our tenth show at Madison Square Garden. It’s wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back in New York. I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine.”

The comment received a huge cheer from the crowd, with Styles adding: “But, fret not, we’re back!”

It comes after both stars played the incident down.

Representatives for Pine at the time called the “spitting rumour” a “complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation”.

“Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine,” the statement continued. “There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”