Harry Styles' Together, Together tour is arriving in London this week for a record 12-night run at Wembley Stadium and ahead of this, the opening of the official tour pop-up shop has been announced.

Fans can will be able to experience special activations and shop various designs which include limited edition products, T-shirts, hoodies, crewnecks, hats, baby tee, poster, socks, tote bag, and more.

Here is everything you need to know about the Together, Together pop-up store arriving in London:

Where is the pop-up store located?

The Together, Together pop-up store is located in Borough Yards, Arch 215, 18 Stoney Street, London, SE1 9AD.

When does the pop-up store open?

The store will be open from June 11 – July 5 (it is closed on 15-16 and 22 June). As for the opening hours, it is open to the public from 12pm - 7pm.





But if you're an American Express card member you can access the store an hour early from 11am-12pm.

As well as accessing the store an hour before the general public, American Express card members also get a dedicated checkout line, access to exclusive merchandise, and complimentary gift with purchase (while supplies last).

Exclusive Amex merchandise is limited to two items per eligible cardmember, and perks are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

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