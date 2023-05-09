Howard Stern brands King Charles a ‘p***y’ and calls the coronation 'disgusting'

Howard Stern has made it clear that he's no royalist after he called King Charles, a "p***y" and slammed the coronation as "disgusting."

The American radio host discussed the recent coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla on his Monday show (May 8) where he referred to the royal couple as "vampires" and declared that "England’s got to get a grip on themselves."

"I understand maybe it brings in tourism but Jesus H Christ," Stern began, before having some choice words for the newly crowned King Charles.

"First of all Prince Charles is a p***y. That’s number one. And people are acting – the whole ceremony they’re acting like that f***ing guy went to war or something and then beat up all the other people."

"They’re like ‘We swear our allegiance to you and you’re a great warrior,'" Stern added. "I mean the whole thing is f***ing nuts and in this day and age."

He went on note the millions being spent on the coronation while the country is currently going through a cost of living crisis.

"It was disgusting and I’ll tell you why it’s disgusting," Stern continued.

"It doesn’t take a brain surgeon to say this but England’s having its own economic problems and they spent a fortune on that coronation. And it’s just repugnant to watch a country who’s suffering through economic problems and then you see the pomp and circumstance.

Though Stern did concede that the royal family brings tourists to the UK.

"I’m not naive. I understand that they’ve determined that having a monarchy brings tourists in and provides a flavor to the country and something for people to go see, it’s part of the tourism, I get all that, I’m not naive. But it just sends the wrong message."

Meanwhile, Stern wasn't impressed with King Charles and Queen Camilla's pre-recorded cameo on 'American Idol' with judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie who both performed at King's coronation concert, live from Windsor Castle on Sunday (May 7).

"I watch ‘American Idol'," Stern said. "And those two showed up – King Charles and King Camilla or whatever she is. Camilla the Queen. King Kong, whoever the f***, showed up there.

"And they marched out, they’re like two wooden boards, they’re like vampires, they’re stiff. And Katy Perry and Lionel are talking to them. I thought they were cardboard cut outs at first they wheeled [on]."

Previously Stern has spoken out against the British royals before, since last year he didn't seem to be a fan of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary, calling them "whiny b***ches.

