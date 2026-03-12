BAFTA Games Awards 2026 nominations revealed - see full list

The final nominees for the 2026 BAFTA Games Awards have been announced and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 leads the way with 12 nominations.

Dispatch has nine nominations itself with Ghost of Yotei being nominated eight times and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach up for seven awards.

A total of 42 games across 17 different categories have been nominated. The awards ceremony takes place on 17 April at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre in London.

Tara Saunders, chair of BAFTA's Games Committee, said: "Today's nominations recognise 42 outstanding games that highlight the very best of the global games industry.

"This year's nominations reflect an industry reshaping itself - with a vibrant mix of established studios standing alongside a wide range of independent studios, and a number of development teams earning nominations for the first time.

"The exceptional craft, artistry and innovation behind these titles shines through. A nomination is an extraordinary achievement and I extend my warmest congratulations to every nominee for their innovation, hard work and resilience."

See the full list of nominations for the 2026 BAFTA Games Awards, sorted alphabetically by category, below.

Animation

Battlefield 6

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Dispatch

Ghost of Yotei

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Artistic Achievement

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Dispatch

Ghost of Yotei

Hollow Knight: Silksong

South of Midnight

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is up for 12 BAFTA Games Awards / Kepler Interactive & Sandfall Interactive

Audio Achievement

ARC Raiders

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Dispatch

Ghost of Yotei

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Best Game

ARC Raiders

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Dispatch

Ghost of Yotei

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

British Game

Atomfall

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

Mafia: The Old Country

Monument Valley 3

Powerwash Simulator 2

Two Point Museum

Debut Game

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Consume Me

Despelote

Dispatch

The Midnight Walk

Dispatch is up for nine awards / AdHoc Studio

Evolving Game

Fallout 76

Helldivers 2

Hitman: World of Assassination

No Man's Sky

Vampire Survivors

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Family

Donkey Kong Bananza

Is This Seat Taken?

LEGO Party!

Mario Kart World

Powerwash Simulator 2

Two Point Museum

Game Beyond Entertainment

The Alters

And Roger

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

Consume Me

Despelote

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Game Design

Ball x Pit

Blue Prince



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Ghost of Yotei

Hades II

Split Fiction

Ghost of Yotei is up for eight BAFTA Games Awards / Sucker Punch & PlayStation Studios

Multiplayer

ARC Raiders

Dune: Awakening

Elden Ring Nightreign

LEGO Party!

Peak



Split Fiction

Music

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Dispatch

Ghost of Yotei

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Narrative

The Alters

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has been nominated for seven awards / Kojima Productions & PlayStation Studios

New Intellectual Property

The Alters

ARC Raiders

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Dispatch

South of Midnight

Split Fiction

Performer in a Leading Role

Aaron Paul as Robert Robertson in Dispatch

Ben Starr as Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Erika Ishii as Atsu in Ghost of Yotei

Jennifer English as Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Tom McKay as Henry of Skalitz in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Troy Baker as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Performer in a Supporting Role

Alix Wilton Regan as Lea Florence Monad in Lies of P: Overture

Charlie Cox as Gustave in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Jane Perry as Lia Cain in Dead Take

Jeffrey Wright as Chase in Dispatch

Kirsty Rider as Lune in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Troy Baker as Higgs in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Technical Achievement

ARC Raiders

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

DOOM: The Dark Ages

Ghost of Yotei

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Split Fiction

