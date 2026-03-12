BAFTA Games Awards 2026 nominations revealed - see full list

The final nominees for the 2026 BAFTA Games Awards have been announced and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 leads the way with 12 nominations.
Dispatch has nine nominations itself with Ghost of Yotei being nominated eight times and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach up for seven awards.
A total of 42 games across 17 different categories have been nominated. The awards ceremony takes place on 17 April at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre in London.
Tara Saunders, chair of BAFTA's Games Committee, said: "Today's nominations recognise 42 outstanding games that highlight the very best of the global games industry.
"This year's nominations reflect an industry reshaping itself - with a vibrant mix of established studios standing alongside a wide range of independent studios, and a number of development teams earning nominations for the first time.
"The exceptional craft, artistry and innovation behind these titles shines through. A nomination is an extraordinary achievement and I extend my warmest congratulations to every nominee for their innovation, hard work and resilience."
See the full list of nominations for the 2026 BAFTA Games Awards, sorted alphabetically by category, below.
Animation
- Battlefield 6
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Artistic Achievement
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- South of Midnight
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is up for 12 BAFTA Games Awards / Kepler Interactive & Sandfall Interactive
Audio Achievement
- ARC Raiders
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yotei
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Best Game
- ARC Raiders
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yotei
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
British Game
- Atomfall
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- Mafia: The Old Country
- Monument Valley 3
- Powerwash Simulator 2
- Two Point Museum
Debut Game
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Consume Me
- Despelote
- Dispatch
- The Midnight Walk
Dispatch is up for nine awards / AdHoc Studio
Evolving Game
- Fallout 76
- Helldivers 2
- Hitman: World of Assassination
- No Man's Sky
- Vampire Survivors
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Family
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Is This Seat Taken?
- LEGO Party!
- Mario Kart World
- Powerwash Simulator 2
- Two Point Museum
Game Beyond Entertainment
- The Alters
- And Roger
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- Consume Me
- Despelote
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl
Game Design
- Ball x Pit
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hades II
- Split Fiction
Ghost of Yotei is up for eight BAFTA Games Awards / Sucker Punch & PlayStation Studios
Multiplayer
- ARC Raiders
- Dune: Awakening
- Elden Ring Nightreign
- LEGO Party!
- Peak
- Split Fiction
Music
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Narrative
- The Alters
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has been nominated for seven awards / Kojima Productions & PlayStation Studios
New Intellectual Property
- The Alters
- ARC Raiders
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Dispatch
- South of Midnight
- Split Fiction
Performer in a Leading Role
- Aaron Paul as Robert Robertson in Dispatch
- Ben Starr as Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Erika Ishii as Atsu in Ghost of Yotei
- Jennifer English as Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Tom McKay as Henry of Skalitz in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Troy Baker as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Performer in a Supporting Role
- Alix Wilton Regan as Lea Florence Monad in Lies of P: Overture
- Charlie Cox as Gustave in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Jane Perry as Lia Cain in Dead Take
- Jeffrey Wright as Chase in Dispatch
- Kirsty Rider as Lune in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Troy Baker as Higgs in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Technical Achievement
- ARC Raiders
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- DOOM: The Dark Ages
- Ghost of Yotei
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Split Fiction
Elsewhere from indy100:
- Gayming Awards is back for 2026: Everything we know so far
- The Game Awards 2025: Every trailer and announcement unveiled at event
How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel
Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.