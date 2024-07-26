Taylor Swift has sparked speculation she's in the new Deadpool & Wolverine film after a post on her Instagram story.

Swift is flying high with her record-breaking Eras Tour that's set to continue through the year.

Although she's been putting all her energy, effort and attention into the tour since the release of The Tortured Poets Society in April, some fans have asked if she appears in Deadpool & Wolverine after praising her close friend Ryan Reynolds upon the release of his new film.

Swift posted a photo of herself alongside Ryan Reynolds (who plays Deadpool), Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) and Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy.

She wrote: "Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness and magic into this film.

"He's created the best work of his life and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality and an abs sandwich.

"I don't know how he did it. But that's just Hugh for you!

"These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave. 🙃"

Swift then went on to promote the film before finishing: "Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids' sperm donor!"

Taylor Swift's Instagram story has got fans asking if she's in Deadpool v Wolverine / @taylorswift, Instagram

It led a number of followers on social media to question whether she is in the new film - and no, she is not.

Lively issued her own response to Swift's story, writing on Instagram: "Thank you @taylorswift for honoring my guy(s). I couldn't have said it better myself. Which is unsurprising given that I have 14 less Grammys and not a single sold out stadium world tour."

Lively recently responded to divorce rumours with a simple three word answer.

