James Blunt has weighed in on the Joe Rogan Spotify controversy by issuing a hilarious threat.

Tweeting this morning, the You’re Beautiful singer said if Joe Rogan isn’t removed from the streaming service, he will release new music.

The warning read: “If @spotify doesn’t immediately remove @joerogan, I will release new music onto the platform. #youwerebeautiful”.

Blunt’s comments follow the news that Joni Mitchell plans to remove her music from Spotify “in solidarity” with Neil Young over the platform’s hosting of Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Twitter enjoyed Blunt’s hilarious warning, with broadcaster Melinda Messenger commenting: “Always funny James”.

















James Blunt is well known to tickle Twitter’s funny bone, and has previously proved he’s the king of trolling on the platform.

His newest tweet comes as Spotify hit the headlines over its hosting of The Joe Rogan Experience.

Neil Young pulled his songs from the platform as in a now-deleted letter, he accused The Joe Rogan Experience of spreading “false information” about coronavirus vaccines.

Mitchell echoed Young’s sentiment by posting a statement on her website.

The Big Yellow Taxi singer’s statement read: “I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”

She also shared a link to an open letter signed by a coalition of medical professionals criticising the podcast.

The Spotify-exclusive podcast was acquired in 2020, reportedly for more than 100 million dollars (£77m).

Rogan has previously attracted controversy for his comments on the coronavirus vaccines.

His podcast has also inspired parodies from the likes of The Daily Show.

The news of Young removing his songs last week prompted Senator Rand Paul to make a bizarre parody of Young’s song “My My, Hey Hey”.

