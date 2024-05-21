Time flies, especially when you remember that next year it will be 20 years since James Blunt released his hit song You're Beautiful.

And best believe he's already planning the milestone celebration by pulling the most hilarious stunt.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the 50-year-old shared a post from nostalgia account @il0venostalgia which asked: "What song feels like torture to your ears?"

That's when Blunt informed his followers: "You're Beautiful will be 20 years old next year, and you know I'm going to re-release that little b****."

Upon its release 19 years ago, You're Beautiful spent five weeks at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart during the summer of 2005 and was the most-played song that year, according to the Official Charts.

All in all, the song garnered 1.4 million sales and streams (829,000 of those as pure sales).

It's a pretty divisive track as although it received critical praise, it was ranked number seven in Rolling Stone's poll of the 10 most annoying songs - even Blunt himself later commented in 2014 on how the love song was "force-fed down people's throats" and "it became annoying."

Blunt's anniversary plan has clearly amused many online with his post garnering 6m views, 93,000 likes, and 11,000 retweets.

Could we see You're Beautiful return to the top of the charts next year? If it does, then you'll know why.

But if you choose You're Beautiful as your wedding song, just know Blunt is judging you after he told HuffPost in a recent interview that anyone who uses his hit song for their big day is "f***ed up."

He also revealed the sinister subject matter that inspired the song - "It’s about a guy who’s high as a f**king kite on drugs in the subway stalking someone else’s girlfriend when that guy is there in front of him, and he should be locked up or put in prison for being some kind of perv."

