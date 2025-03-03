The Oscars is one of the most exciting events of the Hollywood social calendar - and it would turn out even the stars can't wait to browse through the red carpet looks - because Jeff Goldblum was spotted looking himself up before the ceremony had even begun.

The Wicked actor and his wife, Emilie Livingston, were among the early arrivals at the ceremony, and after getting their photos taken (followed by an all-important Glambot moment), they got seated in the Dolby Theatre as they awaited their fellow guests.

While Goldblum himself wasn't up for any awards this time, Wicked was up for Costume Design, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Film Editing, Music and Makeup.

Given that the theatre seats 3,400 people, the duo had a bit of a wait while nominees filed in and took their place, which give them some time to focus on the important stuff: Jeff Goldblum looking himself up online.

The actor had turned up in a cream suit, complete with a patterned shirt and a rather large selection of flowers in his button hole.

Cameras caught Goldblum and Livingston huddled over his phone checking out his red carpet photos - and it's nothing short of iconic.

So, we can all agree that there's nothing less-cringe than Jeff Goldblum being as obsessed with himself as we are him?





Quite literally no one was mad about this self-indulgent moment.





What's more, the 72-year-old was left blushing when he was pulled up on the moment by reporters later in the evening.

"We got to our seats an hour before [the ceremony]. What do you do when you try to kill time?”, Livingston responded, when showed the photos.

Goldblum chimed in: "Oh that's funny. Wow, I'm busted."

Simply too good.

Why not read...

9 of the best Glambots from the 2025 Oscars red carpet

Ariana Grande fan 'predicted' Oscars Schiaparelli dress over one month ago

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.