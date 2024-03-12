Theory suggests that John Cena's Oscars skit was a Satanic ritual

Another day, another conspiracy theory. And this time, John Cena's the topic of conversation for his nude skit at the Oscars.

On Sunday (10 March), the wrestling icon took to the stage to announce the award for Best Costume Design. He was holding nothing but an envelope to cover his modesty – but behind-the-scenes footage later showed him wearing a skin-coloured undergarment behind it.

Award ceremonies have spawned conspiracies for years, with viewers creating elaborate theories off the back of seemingly innocent scenes.

First, it was Sam Smith for his so-called "satanic performance" at the Grammys. Even the Church of Satan slammed conspiracy theorists for "keep taking the bait" from award shows and being "so passé."

Then, attention turned to Beyonce's powerful riff in Dubai. Conspiracy theorists couldn't wrap their heads around her talent – and instead, put her high-hitting notes down to being some form of satanic chant.

Now, Cena has been accused of performing a "humiliation ritual" at the recent Oscars.

"First it was the dress. Now this. Watch his career take off to new heights now. It’s what they have to do. Part of the timeline," one person quipped.



Another baseless tweet read: "He completed the humiliation ritual and will become even more famous with $$ roles offered to him."

A third added: "Guess who recently sold their soul. Childhood memories shattered."

The responses soon sparked a debate online, with one hitting back: "No, this is called John Cena being John Cena…"

They continued: "Those who deem this a 'humiliation ritual' should ditch the tin foil hats and embrace the comedic entertainment. John began the awards for Best Costume Design, costumes are designed starting from scratch with nothing on.. get it."

Another joked: "Yeah, he’s so humiliated with everyone looking at his huge muscles and abs! Must be so embarrassing for him."

"Not everything is a conspiracy," a third X user responded. "John Cena is a masterclassman at comedy."



One person highlighted: "It’s called promoting the comedy film he just put out…through comedy."

That said, Cena's latest venture sees him feature in the recently released Ricky Stanicky, alongside the likes of Zac Efron and Andrew Santino.

It's available to watch now on Amazon Prime.

