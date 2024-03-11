John Cena's naked Oscar stunt compared to 'slavery'

John Cena's nude appearance at the Oscars has ignited uproar amongst right-wingers and conservatives, with controversial influencer likening the stunt to 'slavery.'

In case you missed it, the wrestler-turned-actor shocked the Academy Awards on Sunday when he presented the award for Best Costume Design, completely naked except for a pair of sandals.

The segment was intended to honour the "craziest moment” in Oscars’ history when David Niven was interrupted by a streaker during the 1974 awards.

However, when speaking to host Jimmy Kimmel, Cena appeared to have second thoughts. "I just don’t feel right about it, it’s an elegant event, you know honestly you should feel shame right now for suggesting such a tasteless idea,” said the WWE legend.

“It’s supposed to be funny,” Kimmel said with Cena adding: “The male body is not a joke.”

Reluctantly, Cena crab-walked onto the stage to the hilarity of everyone in attendance and began the presentation. When the lights went down to show the nominees, Cena could slip into a literal dress, with Kimmel lending a helping hand.

However, while many thought the moment was hilarious others, including Andrew Tate saw it another way.

Tate quoted himself saying: "6 years until slavery. 2030 it’s over unless the “men” of this world get some balls," adding: "We know which side John Cena chose."

Others appeared to agree with Tate. Conservative commentator Benny Johnson wrote: "The degradation of men continues. Weak men. Hard times."

Conspiracy theorist, Liz Cronkin wrote: "No surprise that John Cena is walking on stage naked at the Oscars during prime time TV that children are most likely watching. This is not just a humiliation ritual — the Hollywood paedophiles, rapists and perverts are certainly getting off on this. I’m sure Jimmy Kimmel is as well!"

This comes just a few weeks after John Cena launched an OnlyFans page to promote his new movie Ricky Stanicky.

