Jordan Peterson just weighed in on Elon Musk's 'slow poison' breakfast

Jordan Peterson’s commitment to getting annoyed by random nonsense online is impressive.

First there was the time he got annoyed at hand dryers, calling them items of “petty tyranny”, and now he’s getting worked up about what Elon Musk has for breakfast.

It comes after Musk replied to entrepreneur Peter Diamandis who recently took a swipe at sugar, calling it "poison”.

It led Musk to reveal his interesting choice of breakfast, writing: "I eat a donut every morning. Still alive."

Now, Peterson has felt the need to get involved and give his verdict on Musk’s sweet tooth.

“Slow poison,” he wrote. “Vast majority over forty are diabetic by the standards applied to twenty-year olds @elonmusk. Probably and unfortunately you too.”

Musk didn’t seem too phased by his take, replying: “I feel fine.”





Controversial Canadian psychologist Peterson is known for his unusual eating habits, as well as denying climate change and writing questionable things on Twitter. One of his things is promoting a lifestyle that is a bit contentious - an all-beef diet.

According to SportsKeeda, Jordan was encouraged to start the diet, which they dubbed the "Lion Diet" by his daughter Mikhaila, who stumbled across the bizarre way of eating by chance.

"I eat beef and salt and water. That's it," Peterson told Joe Rogan during an interview in July 2018. "And I never cheat. Ever. Not even a little bit."

We don't know why Peterson is so bothered, Musk seems to be doing just fine on his donut breakfast. The tech mogul said his weight loss was a result of "fasting" and the type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic.

Last year, a fan asked Musk what has made the most difference after he shared he'd dropped 30lbs. His candid response read: "Fasting + Ozempic/Wegovy + no tasty food near me."

Wegovy, a weight loss injection also known as semaglutide, has recently been approved for NHS use.

