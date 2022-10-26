Musician and fashion designer Kanye West is having quite the week.

Within seven days, West, also known as Ye, has managed to land himself a suspension from Twitter and Instagram due to accusations of anti-Semitic and racist posts.

The rapper is well-known for causing a storm on social media as he did earlier this year when he attacked his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her former boyfriend Pete Davidson.

But this week seemed to be the last straw after wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt and verbally attacking Jewish people on Twitter.

Here's a timeline of West's actions:





West 'loses billionaire status overnight'

Tuesday, 25 October

The rapper has reportedly lost his billionaire status, according to Forbes. They reported that West's net worth plummeted from $2bn (£1.74bn) to $400m (£348m).

It comes after his brand partnerships came to an abrupt end, including Adidas and Balenciaga.





Adidas reportedly plan to continue selling existing Yeezy products, without West

Tuesday, 25 October

After Adidas cut ties with the rapper, they seemingly plan on selling existing Yeezy products – using their own branding.

“Looking ahead, on our understanding, the company will not sell any Yeezy-branded products and all Yeezy products will be branded under Adidas brand,” Morgan Stanley analyst Edouard Aubin said in a note to clients Tuesday.

“Adidas has the rights to existing Yeezy product designs and can sell these using Adidas branding (not Yeezy branding) following the termination of the Yeezy partnership, which Adidas intends to do” in the first quarter of next year, RBC analyst Piral Dadhania said in a note.

“Speaking to the company, it believes it can limit the loss of revenues through this strategy, and will also save on expenses related to royalty and marketing fees no longer payable in 2023.”





The Kardashians speak out

Monday, 24 October

West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, responded to the rapper's anti-Semitic remarks. While she avoided referencing West's name, she took to Instagram Stories on Monday, writing that hate speech is “never OK” or “excusable.”

“I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end,” she penned.

Earlier, several family members posted their own statements in support of Jewish people.

“I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people,” read the statement, posted to their individual Instagram stories.





Several brands cut ties with West

Many people and organisations ended their business relationships with the Yeezy founder.

Adidas

"After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review. We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period," the company said.

On Thursday, the Anti-Defamation League wrote a letter to Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted and Chair Thomas Rabe telling the company to break the bond with the artist in light of his anti-Semitic remark.

On Tuesday (25 October) the brand made the decision to drop the rapper billionaire.

"Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness," the company said in a statement.

Balenciaga

On Thursday (20 October), Kering, the parent company of the French fashion house, told Women’s Wear Daily about Balenciaga’s relationship with West.

"Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist," the statement read, according to the outlet.

Camille Vasquez

Johnny Depp’s attorney who helped him reach victory in his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard reportedly stopped working with West over the comments.

According toTMZ, Vaquez told her firm, Brown Rudnick, that she was not eager to represent the billionaire rapper, which was less than a week after he hired her.

Sources informed the outlet that despite the well-revered lawyer’s stance, her firm was still open to working with West if he retracted his statements.

United Talent Agency (UTA)

Jeremy Zimmer, the CEO, and co-founder of UTA also called out West for his anti-Semitism.

In a statement on Sunday, he wrote: “Regrettably, antisemitism, racism, and many forms of hate and intolerance are part of the fabric of society. Generally, they live as a plague eroding the health of communities and are combatted by understanding, tolerance, and the general goodness of most people.



Creative Artists Agency

West was dropped by his agent, Creative Artists Agency, and his completed documentary will not air, Variety reported.

In a statement provided by MRC studio executives, the studio slammed West, saying they can’t support content to encourage his platform.

Anna Wintour/Vogue

Ye's latest anti-Semitic rants seem to have been it for Wintour and Vogue as a source told Page Six their professional relationship is over. "Anna has had enough. She has made it very clear inside Vogue that Kanye is no longer part of the inner circle,” the source said.









West debuts 'White Lives Matter' t-shirt

Monday, 3 October

At Paris Fashion Week, the rapper initially sparked controversy by debuting a t-shirt that read 'White Lives Matter'.

Several photos from the event showed Black models wearing the shirt. Additionally, West was pictured alongside right-wing political commentator Candace Owens wearing the shirts.

P. Diddy calls out West on Instagram

Wednesday, 5 October

After attempting to defend West on radio show The Breakfast Club, rapper P. Diddy, whose real is Sean Combs, took to Instagram to make it abundantly clear while he supports West he does not approve of the "White Lives Matter" shirt.

"Don't wear the shirt, don't buy the shirt, don't play with the shirt," Combs said in the video. "It's not a joke."





Adidas says it's re-evaluating it's relationship with West

Thursday, 6 October

In a statement, Adidas, the company who collaborates with West for his fashion line, Yeezy, said it was re-thinking it's relationship with him following the t-shirt design.

“After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review," the company wrote in a statement. "We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period."





West defends himself on Tucker Carlson Tonight

Later that evening, West joined right-wing Fox News host Tucker Carlson on his show to defend his t-shirt.

The rapper claimed he felt his life had been threatened while wearing the shirt.

In the interview, West also called out musician Lizzo for promoting being "unhealthy" and said his ex-wife had a 'close relationship' with the Clintons, among other things.





West suggests P. Diddy is being controlled by Jewish people

Friday 7, October

In a now-deleted post, West shared screenshots of a text conversation between himself and Combs on Instagram in which he seemingly accused Combs of being under the 'influence' of Jewish people.

"Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me," West texted combs. "I told you this was war."

The American Jewish Committee condemned West's actions saying the rants had "dangerous" "anti Semitic undertones"

The posts were later deleted by Meta, Instagram's parent company for violating it's rules.





Instagram restricts West's account

Shortly after posting, West's Instagram account was restricted.

After his account was locked, the rapper decided to move to Twitter to share his thoughts. The last time the rapper was active on the social media platform was November 2020 during the presidential election.





West calls out Mark Zuckerberg

Saturday, 8 October

West called out Meta co-founder and CEO Zuckerberg for restricting his Instagram account. The rapper tweeted a photo of himself and Zuckerberg seemingly singing together asking why he kicked him off Instagram .





West spotted with Brazilian model Juliana Nalú



PageSixshared photos of West with model Nalú leaving a restaurant in Santa Monica, California Saturday evening.



It is unclear what the relationship between the two is but Nalú posted photos wearing Yeezy shades and sporting a "2024" hat that West tweeted.





West makes anti-Semitic tweets

Sunday, 9 October

In the early hours of Sunday morning, West tweeted indicating he planned to attack Jewish people.

He wrote he would "go death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE" when he awoke in the morning and added that he "can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also."

"You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," he wrote in the deleted tweet.

Shortly after he tweeted, "who you think created cancel culture?"





Twitter locks West's account

Monday, 10 October

By Monday, a spokesperson for Twitter confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that the platform had locked West's account for an undisclosed amount of time for violating the rules and taken down the tweet.

