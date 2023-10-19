Kanye West is used to causing outrage on Twitter/X, having been banned from the platform in the past.

But now he’s accusing Elon Musk of taking advantage of his clout in a bid to boost the “struggling” platform’s numbers.

The controversial rapper, 46, apparently sent his friend, stylist Ian Connor, a screenshot of a furious text message he’d sent to the Tesla founder.

He then told Connor, a former consultant for the Yeezy brand, to “get [the message] out to the public”.

The 29-year-old duly obliged, posting a zoomed-in grab of Ye’s text on Instagram for all to read.

Allegedly addressing Musk, the ‘Gold Digger’ star wrote: “When are we going to speak.

“You owe me nothing. You never have to speak to me again. But if we do speak the nature of the relationship has to change.”

It went on: “I’m not bipolar I have signs of autism from my car accident.

“You can’t watch Kim keep my kids from me and not say anything publicly and then call yourself my friend so I can bring my audience to your struggling platform.”

The bizarre diatribe, with its sudden, stream-of-consciousness-style changes of topic, includes references to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, his mental health, and a car crash in which he nearly lost his life.

The near-fatal accident occurred when he was driving home from a recording studio in October 2002. He miraculously survived but his jaw was shattered.

He famously rapped about his recovery process, with his jaw wired shut, in the 2004 classic ‘Through the Wire’.

And yet, his claim that he is “not bipolar” runs at odds with numerous accounts of his struggles with the disorder over the years.

He was reportedly diagnosed with the condition back in 2016 and, since then, a number of his more shocking outbursts and behaviours have been attributed to manic episodes stemming from the illness.

Indeed, back in 2020, Kim defended her then-husband after he penned a series of jaw-dropping tweets about her and her mother Kris.

The mother of his four children wrote at the time: “He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder (sic).”

Kardashian standing by her man back in 2020 Getty Images

And whilst she has been less ready to jump to his defence since their split, she has also refuted claims that she has been preventing him from seeing their kids.

In March last year, Kanye shared a photo to Instagram of their daughter North's backpack, saying he had spotted the design “when I was 'allowed' to see her last week".

Kim fired back in a comment, which she subsequently deleted, telling him to "stop with this narrative” and pointing out that he’d seen their children that same morning.

Elsewhere, it’s fair to say he hasn’t had the smoothest relationship with Musk.

He was banned from Instagram for his horrifying antisemitic rants last year and was suspended on X/Twitter by Musk, who said he "tried [his] best" to reason with the hip-hop-star-cum-designer.

“He again violated our rule against incitement to violence,” the billionaire wrote in December last year after Ye praised Adolf Hitler in an interview with Alex Jones.

The 46-year-old’s account was suspended at the time and then reinstated around eight months later, however, he’s still yet to post on the platform.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings