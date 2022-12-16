Sometimes it’s hard to take high fashion seriously. Take for example, Kendall Jenner’s $7,750 Loewe puffer jacket.

The 27-year-old model posed in the bottle green colored coat and an orange faux fur cowboy hat for her latest Instagram taken in Aspen, Colorado.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Shile she surely looked stunning, some people happened to notice something else.

“Jacket kinda looks like a b***sack” a commenter wrote.

With more than 560 likes on the comment, it seems many people agreed with the observation as hundreds of other people pointed out the unfortunate shape of the jacket.

"That coat is giving scrotum," a commenter wrote.

"Looking like a sexy sofa cushion in Aspen tho," another person comented.









On Loewe’s website, the jacket, called the Padded bomber jacket in nappa, already takes the shape of testicles while on the hanger since the bottom portion juts out slightly.



But it didn’t help that Jenner posed with her hands in the lower pockets of the puffer, making it appear even more so.

Despite the shape, the winter jacket seems to be popular with 'it girls" like Jenner. Even Hailey Baldwin was seen sporting the style.

Getty Images

The Kardashian-Jenner crew isn’t one to stray away from fashion, no matter how outrageous it may look to others.

Kim Kardashian wore layers of tape to a fashion show and Kylie Jenner wore underwear to Paris Fashion Week. Not to mention Kourtney Kardashian sported an unconventional mini lace dress to her wedding.

Kim Kardashian has admitted she would ‘wear a diaper’ in the name of fashion.

See, nothing is too ballsy for the Keeping up with the Kardashian stars.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.