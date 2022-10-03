Kylie Jenner sported a pair of white underpants to go with her outfit as she attended a show at Paris Fashion Week.

The 25-year-old makeup mogul was snapped by the paparazzi as she appeared as a guest at the Loewe fashion show and her outfit made a statement.

As well as the white underpants, she wore them with a matching white tank top and layered this with a long flowing grey trench coat.

Meanwhile, she accessorized her look with a pair of chunky black heels, black tights and oversized, bug-eyed sunglasses, Harper's Bazaar reported and styled her hair in a wavy shoulder-length bob, parted down the middle.

Jenner posted the outfit to her 370m followers, who looked relaxed in the photos as she drank from and posed with a mug.

"No pants no problem," Jenner wrote in the caption, and her post has received over 2.7m likes.

Jenner's fit got the approval of her older sisters since Kim Kardashian commented: "Love this look so much," while her other sister Khloe wrote: "Talk nasty to me."

Elsewhere, Paris Fashion Week has made headlines after Balenciaga created a mud pit runway for their show, while aquatic brand Botter attached condoms filled with dyed water to models like gloves.

