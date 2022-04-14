Kim Kardashian admits she would ‘wear a diaper’ in the name of fashion

Kim Kardashian has admitted how far she's willing to go with fashion in a discussion about her style with Ellen DeGeneres.

"People only see you in things you can hardly move in," the host joked.

"When I'm at home it's always pyjamas and sweats, no makeup, and then when I'll go out I'll wear literally anything," the 41-year-old responded. "If I have to wear a diaper and not go to the bathroom...I don't care what I have to do."

She even admitted she'd bought adult diapers for her eight-hour law exam.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

