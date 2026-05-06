Kim Kardashian shares her 'scandal of all time' as she reflects on Met Gala

Kim Kardashian recently stepped out at the Met Gala in a tangerine fibreglass breastplate by British pop artist and sculptor Allen Jones, repurposed from a cast made in the 1960s.

What people might not expect is that the piece was finished at a garage in Kent, MPS Body & Paint, which handled the metallic orange paint job.

MPS owner Martyn Smith told the BBC: "I had 24 hours to do it in and it meant I had to drop some work to do it, but I thought what an honour and a pleasure, as well as a job, to do it,".

Ahead of the event, Kardashian reflected on past Met Gala appearances, where she opened up about what she calls a "scandal of all time".

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Speaking to Vogue, the Skims founder described the "scandal" as the frustration of an outfit that "looks fabulous" under the right lighting and angles, only to be undone the moment she hits a red carpet and is met with "the worst lighting on the planet".

She also addressed the criticism she’s received over the years, including being called a "fraud" and a "catfish," pushing back with: "No, no, no. You have no clue what you're working with."

Kardashian referenced her blonde transformation for the 2022 Met Gala, when she wore Marilyn Monroe’s dress.

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"I did not tan or anything. I did a red carpet the day before, looked amazing," she shared. "But on the carpet, you can look orange if the carpet's red and it's bouncing off of something."

She rounded things off with a simple verdict: "Carpets are scary".

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