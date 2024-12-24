Kim Kardashian dropped the most confusing Christmas song of the year

Kim Kardashian is getting into the Christmas spirit after she released an... interesting cover of the festive classic 'Santa Baby' and people are already roasting it on social media.

The reality TV star and businesswoman dropped the music video of the song produced by her brother-in-law, blink-182 drummer Travis Barker (who is married to Kourtney Kardashian) on Sunday (December 23).

Sporting a short blond bob-style wig, Kim can be seen crawling through a house, as haywire, religious, and bizarre happenings unfold that include businessmen, carolers, cheerleaders and footballers.

The video directed by Nadia Lee Cohen and Charlie Denis has a 90s retro feel, with a lofi quality,

While the 44-year-old's rendition of the 1953 track is whispery in style - quite the departure from her previous foray into music with her 2011 track 'Jam (Turn It Up)'.









There was also a surprise celebrity cameo from actor Macaulay Culkin who starred in the 90s Christmas film classic Home Alone as a youngster. The 44-year-old appeared in Kim's video wearing a Santa costume.

YouTube/Kim Kardashian

Since posting the music video, people on social media haven't held back in their opinions on Kardashian's Christmas track, with some even slamming it as "demonic" and "weirdest thing I've seen".

One person wrote: "I was just saying to myself haven’t seen nothing demonic from Kim lately".

"Marketing team: How can we make a 5 min SKIMS ad go viral? Kim: Let's make a ridiculous 'music video' where I roll around on the floor in SKIMS underwear, with a cameo of Macaulay Culkin as the shaky camera man," another person said.

A third person added: This is the definition of a fever dream," while a fourth similarly echoed: "This is how I would expect hell to be".

"I wish I could delete the last 5 minutes from my memory," someone else commented.

Elsewhere, as mentioned Kim previously dipped her toes into music with her 2011 track 'Jam (Turn It Up)', and she later called it the biggest regret of her life during a 2014 interview on Watch What Happens Live.

“It’s definitely a memory and it was a fun experience. We gave the proceeds to a cancer organisation," she said at the time.

“But if there’s one thing in life that I wish I didn’t do [...] I don’t like it when people kind of dabble into things they shouldn’t be. And that I don’t think I should have. Like, what gave me the right to think I could be a singer? Like, I don’t have a good voice."

Elsewhere, Kim Kardashian recreated her viral champagne pose that 'broke the internet'.

