Kim Kardashian's SKIMS 'nipple bra' praised by breast cancer survivors

Kim Kardashian has recently divided social media after SKIMS launched a new bra with built-in nipples.

The reality star copped a lot of heat for the concept with some calling it "bizarre," while others praise her for being "absolutely genius."

In a hilarious sketch posted to her online channels, Kardashian said: "The earth’s temperature is getting hotter and hotter. Sea levels are rising. The ice sheets are shrinking. I’m no scientist, but I believe everyone can do their skill set to do their part."

She jokingly continued: "That’s why I’m introducing a brand-new bra with a built-in nipple so matter how hot it is, you’ll always look cold. Some days are hard but these nipples are harder. And unlike the icebergs, these aren’t going anywhere."

In the caption, she told followers that SKIMS will be donating 10 per cent of profits to '1% For the Planet,' "a global network with thousands of businesses and environmental organizations working together to support people and the planet".

Attention soon turned to a much more positive outlook on the 'Ultimate Nipple Bra," with many breast cancer survivors thanking Kardashian for the launch.

One woman gushed: "AS A BREAST CANCER SAVIOUR. I THANK YOU SO MUCH!!!! I'M ACTUALLY CRYING RN."

Another added: "Akims nipple bra in October is f***ing genius & iconic. Imagine the confidence being rebuilt for women who have endured breast cancer, with something that can feel difficult to get back into feeling confident & comfortable wearing- a bra. like?? what a f***ing serotonin boost man."

"I will say the nipple bra idea is great for cancer survivors. Love that," a third added, while another X/Twitter user called the idea "dope."

Others noted how the bra could be an incredible garment for people in the trans community.

"To be honest, this is perfect for trans women who are in transition or women who had a mastectomy/double mastectomy from breast cancer," one person wrote online.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.