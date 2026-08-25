We've learnt a lot about Kylie Jenner lately.

It started with the exact details of her boob job (no, really), then we got an inside look at her life during her first ever podcast appearance with Kid Cudi, and now, she's given us what we've all been waiting for: the low-down on her current makeup and skincare routine.

The billionaire beauty mogul returned to YouTube this week without her glam squad (instead replaced by three of her cats), and recorded an unfiltered 'Get Ready With Me' video.

In the relaxed chat, she spoke about her feelings entering the final year of her twenties, as well as how she gets prepped for the day and her previously unspoken about experience with acne.

"I started breaking out really bad when I turned like 27", she told viewers, sharing her up-to-date skincare routine, which she claims to have hugely simplified as a result. "I do feel like I've got my skin under control and my routine has kind of been the same for a few years".

She goes on to take fans from start to finish of her everyday makeup look which features products from both Kylie Cosmetics, as well as a few cult-classic favourites.

It's a far more pared-back routine than the King Kylie era we've become accustomed to - but fans say it could be their favourite from the 29-year-old yet.

However, most surprisingly, her go-to brow gel is one that costs just £6, and went viral on TikTok a couple of years ago.

She's just like us...or something like that.

Every product mentioned in Kylie Jenner's latest 'Get Ready With Me' video:

Watch the full video:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

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