Lewis Capaldi has proved once again why he's one of the funniest celebrities by providing a hilarious response to a post claiming he was with Kim Kardashian at Coachella.

The X account Distinct Post shared a video of a hooded Kardashian enjoying Justin Bieber's headline set on Saturday night, talking to someone whose face isn't clear, with the account claiming it was the Scottish singer.

But there seems to have been some kind of Lewis mix-up, as the guy in the video with Kardashian appears to be her rumoured boyfriend and F1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

The reality star and Ferrari driver, who have been romantically linked since earlier this year, seemingly confirmed their romance this month when a video posted by Hamilton on Instagram shows Kardashian in the passenger seat while Hamilton sped around in his Ferrari F40 at the Daikoku Parking Area in Tokyo, Japan.

"Wow guys not cool such an invasion of privacy," Capaldi wrote in direct response to the festival video, which quickly went viral with over 240,000 likes.

Despite humorously correcting the record, some people didn't get the joke.

"Imagine thinking you have privacy in the middle of one of the most video/photographed events of the year standing in a mass audience of people," one user said.

In response, Capaldi simply replied, "ur a silly billy my guy."













Another user wrote, "Tries a sneaky link with billionaire influencer in public event and then gets mad when people find out."

To which the singer quipped, "Is this ur first day on this planet."









"The amount of people not getting the joke is concerning lmao," someone else noted.





Another person posted an edited image replacing Hamilton's face with Capaldi in a photo with Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, with the caption, "Sir Lewis Capaldi."

Elsewhere from Indy100, Kim Kardashian just auctioned off her All's Fair wardrobe for charity, and Lewis Capaldi urges Justin Bieber to text him back after being ghosted.

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