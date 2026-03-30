Staggering amount Kim Kardashian's All's Fair wardrobe raised for charity at auction

If you ever needed more proof of the Kardashian effect, you only need to look at the outcome of a Kim Kardashian-led charity auction held to raise money for women's legal funds.

Between the 45-year-old herself studying to become a lawyer and even landing a TV gig playing one in All's Fair, it's safe to say that Kim is making moves in the legal scene.

Did we also mention her real-life divorce attorney just launched a court-approved collection with Reformation?

Most recently, the business mogul-meets-reality star decided to use her exposure for good, and auctioned off her most iconic costumes from Hulu show, All's Fair, to raise money for the Legal Aid Fund of Los Angeles - specifically those trying to leave abusive relationships, file restraining orders, or set up child custody agreements.

Hulu

In the show, she plays Allura Grant, a high-flying lawyer who has no shortage of iconic wardrobe pieces to complement her career.

The auction was held on Kardashian Kloset, which has become the marketplace of Kardashian wardrobe pieces (and is run by their cousin, Cici Bussey), featuring highly coveted archival pieces from the likes of John Galliano and Jean Paul Gaultier.

Bidding opened on Friday 27 March, and wrapped on Sunday 29 March.

As you can imagine, the pieces didn't come cheaply, and some items didn't receive any bids at all, including a $6,000 Christian Dior fox fur-trim pink suit from 1999, and a red, satin John Galliano for Christian Dior F/W 1997, which featured in episode seven of the show, and was listed for $32,000.

Some pieces also got so much social media attention that false bids began accumulating, including $80 million on a John Galliano angora jacket and a coordinating satin maxi skirt - which ended up legitimately selling for $100,200.

Other high sellers included a $100,100 Christian Dior four-piece printed set, and a $10,100 rare BOSS seven-piece suit, including briefcase and pumps.

However, across the 20 pieces that were sold off for a good cause, a whopping $242,600 was raised.

If ever there was a better excuse to bag some vintage Dior...

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